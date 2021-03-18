Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after acquiring an additional 469,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,915,000 after acquiring an additional 92,378 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,902,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,470,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EWBC opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

