Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.08% of Evoqua Water Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 393,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 253,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $7,489,182.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,222.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,367,435.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 754,544 shares of company stock worth $22,163,259 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AQUA opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

