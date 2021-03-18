Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 270,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Glu Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,687 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 955,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of GLUU opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

