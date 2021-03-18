Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €47.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) received a €47.00 ($55.29) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.60 ($53.65).

Shares of VOS stock opened at €41.15 ($48.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $722.77 million and a P/E ratio of -16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.66. Vossloh has a one year low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a one year high of €45.80 ($53.88).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

