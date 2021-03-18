Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

VOYA traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.14. 17,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,106. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $64.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

