VULCANO Hits One Day Volume of $25.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, VULCANO has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. VULCANO has a total market cap of $139,489.56 and approximately $25.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VULCANO alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 186.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

Buying and Selling VULCANO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.