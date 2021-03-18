Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.25

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 324154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The business’s revenue was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vuzix news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

