W Green Pay Price Reaches $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $115,514.63 and $24,529.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00629262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068399 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024977 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

