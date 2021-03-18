W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.39

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.39 and last traded at $76.87, with a volume of 23905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

