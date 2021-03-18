Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WKCMF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $134.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.22. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $155.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.