Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.68.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 917,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $133,835,126.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,351,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,560,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,982,433 shares of company stock worth $852,628,794 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 9,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $132.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.61. Walmart has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $374.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

