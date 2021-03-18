Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Reduced by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140,435 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Walmart were worth $142,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.01.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $130.39. 69,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,425,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.61. The company has a market cap of $368.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 917,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $133,835,126.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,351,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,560,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,982,433 shares of company stock valued at $852,628,794 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.