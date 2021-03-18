Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Cap of $117.84 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00002824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $117.84 million and $70.77 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.69 or 0.03093607 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021232 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.