Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Tops $238.84 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $238.84 million and $18.27 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 56.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00230754 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.99 or 0.03952272 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00053376 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003986 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

