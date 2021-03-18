Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) CEO Max Lousada Sells 484,460 Shares

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Warner Music Group stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,442. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 730,735 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,624,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after buying an additional 598,621 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

