Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Research analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.06.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 732.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 553,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 486,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,865,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

