Wave Life Sciences (WVE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) recently:

3/11/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Wave Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

3/7/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/7/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WVE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. 244,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Get Wave Life Sciences Ltd alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 151,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.