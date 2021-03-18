Wave Life Sciences (WVE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) recently:
- 3/11/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Wave Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “
- 3/7/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/7/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of WVE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. 244,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.98.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
