Waves Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $182.51 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.31 or 0.00018732 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves has traded up 2% against the dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $182.51 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006447 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,605,912 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

