Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $1,071,167.56 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,071,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,346 shares in the company, valued at $46,387,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:W opened at $321.66 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.57.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.06.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
