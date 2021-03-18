Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $1,071,167.56 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,071,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,346 shares in the company, valued at $46,387,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:W opened at $321.66 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.57.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wayfair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,928,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 22,481.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 256,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.06.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

