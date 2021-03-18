WazirX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.52 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $125.82 million and $22.52 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00452733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00061910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00134038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00058375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.25 or 0.00636270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00076343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.