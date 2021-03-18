Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report released on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.48). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE CNK opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,030,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,608 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $587,410 over the last ninety days. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

