Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Redfin (RDFN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN):

3/3/2021 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Redfin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/23/2021 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

2/23/2021 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $84.00 to $102.00.

2/18/2021 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

2/5/2021 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

1/20/2021 – Redfin had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

1/20/2021 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

Redfin stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -146.30 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,920 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

