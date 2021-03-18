Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eiffage (EFGSY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS: EFGSY) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2021 – Eiffage had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/4/2021 – Eiffage had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/3/2021 – Eiffage had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/25/2021 – Eiffage had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of EFGSY stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. Eiffage SA has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.