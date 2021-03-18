Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2021 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

3/4/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

1/26/2021 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

1/20/2021 – Dell Technologies is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DELL traded down $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $88.11. 2,874,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,069,565 shares of company stock valued at $79,870,186. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

