Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/12/2021 – Lundin Mining is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/1/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $12.50 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $12.00 to $13.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/21/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

