Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CMLEF)

3/5/2021 – Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $9.00 to $9.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $9.75 to $10.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $9.00 to $9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CMLEF opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

