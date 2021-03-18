Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NovaGold Resources (NG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN: NG):

3/17/2021 – NovaGold Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

3/16/2021 – NovaGold Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2021 – NovaGold Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

3/6/2021 – NovaGold Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/3/2021 – NovaGold Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

2/27/2021 – NovaGold Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2021 – NovaGold Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – NovaGold Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

1/28/2021 – NovaGold Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. 943,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,045. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a current ratio of 63.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,569,000 after buying an additional 625,056 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 562,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,999,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 853,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 434,256 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the period. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

