Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NRG Energy (NRG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2021 – NRG Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $51.00.

3/17/2021 – NRG Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – NRG Energy was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/15/2021 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – NRG Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/5/2021 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – NRG Energy is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.40. 8,473,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,007. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 95,692 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,238,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

