Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFY)

3/16/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/10/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/5/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/5/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/5/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/1/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/1/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/9/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/22/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/22/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/22/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/21/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/20/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.44. 8,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

