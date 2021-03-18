Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,581 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $15,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRI. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NYSE WRI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,896. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

