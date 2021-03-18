Wells Fargo & Company Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.98.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $140.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -147.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $147.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

