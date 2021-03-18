Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,881 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.33% of LCI Industries worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3,833.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 188,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,506 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in LCI Industries by 171.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 4,125 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $598,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,694,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,063 shares of company stock worth $3,795,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $145.77 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $154.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.37 and its 200 day moving average is $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

