Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 66,908 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Editas Medicine worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after acquiring an additional 510,595 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,643,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 965.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 91,908 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86,229 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

