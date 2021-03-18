Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 68,433 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE:JEF opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

