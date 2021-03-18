Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,878 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Chart Industries worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,841,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,922,000.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $166.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

