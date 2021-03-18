Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,117 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.86% of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 1,296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 397,020 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,889,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,511,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 146,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DUC opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

