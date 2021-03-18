Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,551 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.72% of Myriad Genetics worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 229,174 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after buying an additional 184,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after buying an additional 89,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

