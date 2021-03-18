Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.63 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,035,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $151.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.22. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $162.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

