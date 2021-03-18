Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.67 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,397 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,994,000 after acquiring an additional 315,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after buying an additional 303,710 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,407,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,458,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 402,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,539.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 285,590 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

