Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,935 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.37% of Blackbaud worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,984,000 after buying an additional 207,522 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of BLKB opened at $72.54 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 154.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

