Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 278.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,317 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.19% of BellRing Brands worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BellRing Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in BellRing Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Shares of BRBR opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.54 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

