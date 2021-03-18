Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,305,510 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,305,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Novavax worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 102.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after buying an additional 357,715 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,439,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 224,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after buying an additional 79,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $17,791,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,304 shares of company stock worth $11,627,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $225.46 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.85 and a 200-day moving average of $140.48.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

