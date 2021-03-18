Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 8,072 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.33% of CarGurus worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,123 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,793,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,510,000 after purchasing an additional 619,954 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 517,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $425,513.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,935.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

