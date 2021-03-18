WeOwn Market Cap Hits $4.09 Million (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $179,229.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WeOwn has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00050698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00626860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025099 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00034045 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

