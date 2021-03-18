WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.95

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSBC. Stephens downgraded WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WesBanco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

