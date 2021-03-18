WeShow Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (WET)

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One WeShow Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WeShow Token has traded up 34% against the US dollar. WeShow Token has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00051235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00632033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About WeShow Token

WeShow Token (CRYPTO:WET) is a token. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 tokens. WeShow Token’s official website is www.we.show . WeShow Token’s official message board is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

WeShow Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeShow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeShow Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeShow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

