Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Trading Down 6.2%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $18.08. 1,785,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,858,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WES. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

