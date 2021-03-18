Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

WLKP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

WLKP opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

