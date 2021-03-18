WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,640 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of WestRock worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,103,000 after acquiring an additional 146,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $147,964,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in WestRock by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $54.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

