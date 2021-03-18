Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTSHF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $16.52.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

